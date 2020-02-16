BALDWIN COUNTY Ala, (WALA) Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement agency report one death as a result of a single vehicle crash Friday.
According to State Troopers 42 year old Hugh Tyler Swann of Gulf Shores lost control of his vehicle while on I-65 northbound near the 40.5 mile marker. Mr. Swann's vehicle overturned after he drifted off the roadway. Officials say Swann, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle.
According to ALEA officials Mr. Swann died early Saturday morning due to the injuries he received in the crash. No further information has been released and State Troopers are investigating the cause of this crash.
