Florida Law Enforcement officials are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.
According to officials, the shooting occurred the morning of Tuesday, September 17.
"We are currently working an officer involved shooting involving Milton PD and our Agency near the entrance of Pensacola State College. One person is deceased. FDLE is on scene.
Milton PD was involved in a chase of a stolen dump truck at approximately 5:15 am. Santa Rosa Deputies arrived to assist when the dump truck began to ram law enforcement vehicles near the entrance of Pensacola State College where the incident ended.
Our Deputy is on paid administrative leave. His vehicle was severely damaged when the suspect crashed into it.
Pensacola State College has no involvement in this incident."
