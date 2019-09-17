MOBILE, Al. (WALA)-- Three Mobile tow company owners arrested in less than a week.
Mobile police arresting the owners of SOS Towing, a father and son, charging them with insurance fraud.
The two were arrested on a warrant at their business on Ashford Road in Mobile.
Gary Smith Sr. and Gary Smith Jr. both face eight counts of first-degree insurance fraud and two counts of second-degree insurance fraud following an investigation by Mobile Police into tips the company was overcharging.
Just last week the owner of "Anytime Towing,"also known as "Rapid Towing," was arrested.
Michael Sellers was charged with first degree theft after police say a woman's car was towed by sellers without authorization.
Earlier in the summer five towing companies were suspended from providing services in the city after MPD opened investigations on them for allegedly over-charging against city guidelines.
The DA's office is still investigating.
Four wreckers from SOS were also taken by police during the investigation.
As for sellers, he and his wife are also the target of a civil suit filed by the DA's office back in July.
Among the claims, investigators say the sellers engaged in a "predatory towing ring."
