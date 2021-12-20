It’s been two years since Dominique Marshall was shot and killed at a house party in Elsanor. Her murder is still unsolved. Marshall was just 21 and according to investigators, was one of more than 100 people at the party when dozens of shots rang out. Monday, December 20, 2021 her father met with Fox 10 News and others to appeal to the public for help.

“When I’m at home, just watching TV or at night, trying to sleep, it’s like I can feel my daughter present and it’s like certain times, she just won’t let me be at peace about it, so it drives me to come here,” Marshall said, referring to Baldwin County Investigations Command.

Dominique Marshall was known as Nique and hardly a week has gone by since her death that her father hasn’t come to Investigations Command and met with detectives. He described his daughter as his “Shining Star” and the last two years have been an emotional roller coaster for him.

“The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department, the Investigative Crimes Unit and stuff, they just keep me focused and keep me positive and I’m not giving up,” Marshall said. “From what I know from that night and the information they share with me and stuff, I’m not giving up.”

Investigators said Nique was hit when at least two groups of partygoers opened fire on one another. It happened December 15, 2019 at a home on Highway 90 in Elsanor. Deputies said friends began driving her to the hospital while on the phone with 9-1-1 but decided to pull over on the Foley Beach Express to wait on an ambulance. She died at the scene.

Investigators retrieved several guns in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, but none matched the ballistics of the bullet that killed Nique. More guns that were present at the scene that night have since been identified and tested.

“There was a lot of shooting. Dozens of rounds were fired…multiple firearms…multiple shooters,” said Commander of the Major Crimes Unit, Lt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “From the people we were able to talk to and contact that told us that they possessed a firearm, several of them told us that they fired shots and so we were able to recover those guns and have those tested. Unfortunately, we have not been able to make a match with the firearm that took Ms. Marshall’s life.”

Cornelius Marshall is confident someone knows something that will bring him closure.

“There’s only three things that can’t be hidden and that’s the sun, the moon and the truth,” said Marshall. “Eventually, it’s going to come out.”

In the time that’s passed since the shooting, investigators are hoping that those who know what happened will now feel compelled to come forward and help.

“Most of those people don’t even know each other and so we just need someone to come in and provide that little bit of information to get us over that hump and help us resolve this for the Marshall Family,” Reid explained.

This is the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit only unsolved murder since it was formed in 2012. It’s also been one of the most challenging cases. If you have any information about Dominique Marshall’s murder, call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.