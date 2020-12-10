SATSUMA, ALA. (WALA)- The father of a man gunned down in Satsuma said he doesn't know who would want his son dead.
Ray Ewest said he and his wife jumped out of their seats Sunday when they heard a loud noise outside their house on Bayou Avenue East.
Their son, Brent Allen, said he was stepping outside for a minute, Ewest said.
Ray Ewest said, "My son came running in the back door and said he'd been shot and fell by the washing machine and dryer."
The 49-year-old died at University Hospital, police said.
"We're hurt and we'd like this person to be caught. What they did was senseless. If they had a grudge against him, they could have handled it a different way," Allen's father said.
On Facebook, Allen's cousin, pleaded with the Satsuma community to come forward with information or Ring doorbell video that could help police catch the suspect.
Ewest said, "He was a quiet person. Kept to himself. He couldn't go anywhere without us taking him. He had a traumatic brain injury and he had a stimulator in his back so if he went to doctor or store, we took him."
Satsuma Police Chief Clint Harrell said his department is following numerous leads, have executed some search warrants and is getting help from authorities in Florida and Georgia.
If you know anything about this crime, call police right away.
