DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) -- The pilot and passenger aboard a Beech Bonanza aircraft that went down short of the Destin Executive Airport runway Sunday morning are identified as a father and son from Kansas who were flying into the Destin area for vacation.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says 47-year old Jason Dougherty of Garden City, Kansas, and 22-year old Caleb Dougherty of Salina, as well as a Labrador retriever flying with them, survived without a scratch after just missing a home and landing in a tree in the area of Main Street and Planet Drive around 10 a.m.
They say the plane began experiencing engine trouble as they were coming into land, OCSO says.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident.
