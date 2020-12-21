WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- According to Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer, a father and son shot and killed each other Saturday night in Wagarville.
Stringer said the altercation started after the father, 60-year-old Kelvin James Coker, found his dog had been shot. He then drove to his son's house armed with a gun.
Investigators said the son, 32 year-old Kelvin Nicholas Coker, admitted that he killed the dog and his father shot him in the thigh. The sheriff said the son returned fire with a shotgun, at close range, killing his father.
The son later died from his injuries at the scene. Stringer told FOX10 News the tragedy happened in a "very dysfunctional family."
