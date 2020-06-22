GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA)- A Baldwin County dad shared a special Father's Day with his son. The two of them reeled in a Hammerhead shark.
Bryan Johnson said, "...in Gulf Shores, on the beach Sunday morning, he takes his kayak and takes it way out there."
Taking the bait far out, William Johnson, Bryan's son, came from Navarre to help his dad catch a big one.
“It was really funny because Saturday night, I was like, Will, it would be really cool to catch a 10-foot hammer and he’s like 'Oh it would be cool, dad'. So we caught an 8-foot hammer,” said Johnson.
The Johnson's estimate the shark weighed around 300 pounds.
“My body is sore catching that fish but my soul feels so good,” said Johnson.
Johnson said they caught it with a 3-to-4 pound Bonito bait and released the fish right after snapping a few pics.
He said, “I have watched it at least 50 times and I’m probably going to watch it another 50.”
His favorite part he said, "When I heard all the people hoot and holler and say happy Father’s Day, I was warm and fuzzy inside."
The Johnson's moved down here from Baltimore and said they fell in love with our beaches.
Bryan Johnson said he's been fishing most of his life but that's the first time he's ever reeled in a shark.
