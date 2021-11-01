MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A guilty plea and 25 years behind bars for Cecil Jackson, the man who raped a woman with special needs during Mardi Gras four years ago.

The victim's father, Stephen Hickman, spoke directly to Jackson during his sentencing Monday. He also spoke to FOX10 News.

"To go from being the light of her life and she would light up when I would walk in a room, to walking in a room and there would be no emotion at all that would come from her, and it's taken a lot of work and support, and love and therapy to get her to a place where she feels safe and protected and loved again," said Hickman.

With his permission to release her name, Hickman said his daughter, Courtney Hickman, was sexually assaulted in downtown Mobile on Fat Tuesday in 2017.

According to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office, Courtney was staying with her group home caretakers downtown.

The DA's office said she was left unattended and walked out her hotel where evil was lurking.

Johana Bucci, Mobile County ADA said, "Based on her mental status and disability, she's non verbal and has a hard time communicating and that's how this defendant was able to take advantage of her and sexually assaulted and raped her in a platform adjacent to Bienville Square."

Courtney was later found wandering around Bienville Square naked.

After 18 months of the case going cold, the DA's office said DNA through a rape kit, linked Cecil Jackson to the crime in 2019.

Monday, Jackson was sentenced to 25 years behind bars after a guilty plea.

Hickman said he agreed to that plea to keep his daughter from having to go through a gruesome trial.

Hickman was able to speak directly to Jackson during his sentencing.

Hickman said, "I told him today when I was able to address him in court, that I'm not ready, willing or able to forgive him. He had no response, no emotion."

Hickman said Courtney is finally smiling again and talking thanks to specialized, 24/7 care in her own home that is just next to his.

He's relieved this part is over and said his fight will now head to the legislature.

"Under no circumstances, should any intellectually disabled person with an IQ in the 40s, be made to relive a traumatic event like this."

Stephen Hickman also filed a lawsuit against the group home, which has since been shut down by the state and Courtney's caretakers at the time she was assaulted. That case has been resolved.