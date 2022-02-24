GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The FBI served five arrest warrants in Gulf Shores this morning in connection with fires that were set at Walmart stores in Alabama and Mississippi, an FBI official tells FOX10 News.

Charged with starting the fires are Jeffrey Sikes, Sean and Michael Bottorff, and Quinton and Alexander Olson.

The fires were started last year at Walmart locations in Mobile, Gulfport and Biloxi.

Download the indictment.