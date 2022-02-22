PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - FBI agents and Mobile County deputies raided the Prichard Water Board building on Tuesday.
The agents executed a search warrant around just hours before a board meeting was scheduled to begin.
An FBI spokesman confirmed agents are there "participating in a multi-agency investigation."
It is believed that investigators are seeking documents and records related to a scandal involving spending by high-ranking officials of the Prichard Water Board.
The allegations center around hundreds of thousands of dollars of personal expenses charged to credit cards issued to then-manager Nia Bradley and other utility officials between 2018 and last year.
No one has been charged, and Bradley – through her lawyer – has denied wrongdoing.
Jay Ross, an attorney who represents the Prichard water board, estimated it could be as much as $1.5 million.
“It’s the worst case of public corruption I have ever seen,” Ross said.
