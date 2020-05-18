PENSACOLA, Fla (WALA) -- According to the F.B.I. after getting into Mohammed Alshamrani’s phone they found evidence that shows this attack at NAS Pensacola was the “brutal culmination” of years of planning.
Investigators said Alshamrani was radicalized years before the 2019 shooting and was in contact with dangerous al-Qaida operatives.
“We have more to learn but we know enough now to see Alshamrani for what he was, a determined AQAP terrorist who spent years, preparing to attack us,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.
The al-Qaida link coming after investigators broke through the encryption protecting at least one of the killer’s two iPhones.
The Justice Department and FBI said Alshamrani talked with terrorists as recently as the night before the shooting.
“He made pocket-cam videos as he cased his classroom building,” Wray said. “He wrote a final will, purporting to explain himself, and saved it in his phone.”
Aboard NAS Pensacola the news does not come as much of a surprise.
For months, investigators said the mass shooting was the work of a terrorist.
The attack left three service members, Mohammed Haitham, Joshua Watson and Cameron Walters dead and several others wounded.
“We’ll never forget the three servicemembers that were killed here on that day or the eight that were injured or all the law enforcement and first responders that were here to support us, but at some point we have to go back to doing what we do best and that’s training,” said Jason Bortz, Public Affairs Officer at NAS Pensacola.
At the naval air station that is finally happening, life has been returning to normal.
Bortz said flight training has started again.
“The fact that we’re back to training and we’re doing training,” he said. “Before December 6th we always heard the planes flying overhead, the students training all the noises that you’d hear. I think we kind of took that for granted.”
