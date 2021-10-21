Police say no campsite was found at the nature reserve during search for Brian Laundrie

Body camera footage from the Moab Police Department shows them talking with Brian Laundrie on August 12, 2021.

 Moab Police Department

The FBI said human remains found Wednesday in Florida are those of Brian Laundrie.

Investigators said Laundrie's dental records matched the remains discovered in a secluded park. A backpack and a notebook linked to Laundrie were also found at the site.

Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says

Laundrie was is the main person of interest in the death of this girlfriend, Gabby Petito. She was found dead weeks after Laundrie returned home alone from their cross-country road trip.

