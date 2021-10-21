The FBI said human remains found Wednesday in Florida are those of Brian Laundrie.

Investigators said Laundrie's dental records matched the remains discovered in a secluded park. A backpack and a notebook linked to Laundrie were also found at the site.

Laundrie was is the main person of interest in the death of this girlfriend, Gabby Petito. She was found dead weeks after Laundrie returned home alone from their cross-country road trip.