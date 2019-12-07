The FBI has confirmed the identity of the NAS Pensacola shooter as 21-year-old Mohammed Alshamrani, a 2nd LT in the Royal Saudi Air Force.
Alshamrani was a student naval flight officer of Naval Aviation Schools Command.
Anyone with information regarding Alshamrani and his activities is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. FBI Jacksonville is not aware of any credible threat toward the Pensacola community at this time.
The mass shooting Friday morning left four people dead and eight people wounded, according to authorities. The shooter, who opened fire in a classroom, is among the dead, according to Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office officials engaged the shooting suspect and shot and killed him, according to Maj. Andrew Hobbs with the Sheriff’s Office.
Two ECSO deputies who responded are among the injured, Morgan said. They responded after ECSO received a report of the shooting at 6:51 a.m., he said.
Sheriff Morgan said one of the wounded deputies was shot in the knee and the other was shot in the arm.
