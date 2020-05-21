FBI continues investigation into Atmore shooting

The FBI continues to investigate a standoff with a murder suspect in Atmore that left one man dead.
FBI filled the block near Peachtree and Avenue B in Atmore first thing Thursday morning, just across the street from Walmart.
The FBI says the suspect, Tobby Wiggins was wanted for first degree murder in North Carolina last week, and allegedly fled to a mobile home in Atmore.
Wednesday afternoon, after a standoff, Wiggins was gunned down.
The FBI has not commented on what exactly led up to the shooting.
Neighbors say they are still processing what happened.
“I was outside cutting grass and I heard it, it was about six shots. I was thinking, nothing happens in a small town like this, its crazy,” said Roy Tolyn, a neighbor.
The FBI continues to investigate, but no updates are expected to be released at the moment.
We will continue to follow up on the standoff and bring you updates on air and online as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.