PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Nearly two months after a Saudi national killed three young sailors aboard NAS Pensacola, the FBI says its investigation is "ongoing," stopping short of disclosing what the shooter was doing in the hours leading up to the tragedy.
The FBI and base commander spoke to reporters Thursday, but declined to answer how Mohammed Alshamrani, got a gun onto the base prior to the shooting. The FBI is working with Apple to look at two phones that were in Alshamrani's possession.
“We have no evidence that there were any co-conspirators," FBI Special Agent in Charge, Rachel Rojas said. "However we are still seeking the cooperation of Apple so we can look through the two I-Phones.”
Captain Tim Kinsella wouldn't release a timeline for when civilians would be allowed back on the base, but says they are establishing new security protocols, which he is keeping under wraps for safety reasons. When asked how he and the base are doing, he said they are moving on, commending the bravery and support of sailors, police, and the community during and after that fateful day December 6.
"This incident has given me far great hope for humanity, than despair," Kinsella said.
