New video given to FOX 10 News by a viewer shows the scene moments before the suspect was shot and killed by an FBI agent Wednesday evening.
You can't see what happened but you can certainly hear a barrage of bullets that hit and killed the suspect as he stepped out of the trailer he was held up in.
Officials said Tobby Wiggins was wanted in connection with a murder in Charlotte, North Carolina that happened Sunday. FBI officials said Wiggins also had state murder warrants and a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution filed against him.
FBI agents were still on the scene of the shooting Thursday.
Meantime, residents in the area were still trying to process what happened what happened Wednesday. Many of them were caught on video inconsolable after the shooting.
“I feel like it should be over with. It should’ve been over when they got him yesterday. They’ve been here all night. All day,” said one neighbor.
FBI officials released a statement Thursday about the incident:
On May 20, 2020, the FBI Mobile Field Office followed up on information from the FBI Charlotte Field Office about the presence of a federal fugitive from Charlotte, North Carolina, who was wanted for First Degree Murder in Mecklenburg County. The investigation determined the subject was staying in Atmore, Alabama. FBI Agents identified the location of the subject and attempted to take the subject into custody. During the course of the law enforcement action, the subject, was shot and killed.
Per standard FBI procedure, a shooting incident review team, led by the FBI's Inspection Division will interview witnesses and gather information for a presentation to a Shooting Incident Review Group (SIRG), which consists of members from the FBI and the US Department of Justice. The SIRG examines all of the information and determines the reasonableness of the application of deadly force in accordance with the Department of Justice’s Deadly Force Policy and the law. The results of the investigation will be provided to the local District Attorney's Office and the Department of Justice, Civil Rights Section for review.
The subject is believed to be Tobby Wiggins wanted in connection with a murder in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 15, 2020. Wiggins had state murder warrants and a federal warrant for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution filed against him.
Positive identification will come from the medical examiner's office. A positive fingerprint match was made. While this internal review process is occurring, no further comments can be made per Department of Justice policy.
I would like to thank our state and local partners for their assistance and cooperation during this event.
