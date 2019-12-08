The FBI held a news conference in Pensacola Sunday with important new information in the case, but still many unanswered questions.
Two important questions were answered:
Does the FBI consider this a case of terrorism, and what weapon did the shooter use?
The Special Agent in Charge from the FBI's Jacksonville field office spoke at the news conference.
She said, "We are, as we do in most active shooter investigations, work with the presumption that this was an act of terrorism."
Alongside a picture of Saudi national Mohammed Alshamrani, who authorities said was the shooter, Rojas talked about the weapon they say he used.
Rojas said, "The gotten weapon was a 45 Glock-9 millimeter, that has been confirmed. He did purchase it legally and lawfully."
And Rojas talked about the big question the FBI needs to answer.
She said, "Our main goal is to confirm whether he acted alone or was he part of a larger network. We currently assess there was one gunman who perpetrated this attack and no arrests have been made in this case."
What about friends or associates of the gunman?
Rojas said, "There are a number of Saudi students who are close to the shooter and continue to cooperate in this investigation."
And Rojas said the FBI is working to determine if ideology may have been a factor in the attack.
But when it came to discussing whether anyone knew about the attack before hand, or possible parties to watch mass shooting videos, Rojas said the are lot of questions she's not prepared to answer as they continue to investigate.
She was also asked if someone recorded the shooting as it actually happened.
Rojas said, "As you know, this is a Navy base, there are several digital media. There are a lot of teams that are going on the ground. There is a lot of review that still needs to be going on as to what happened that day."
But FBI officials said they believe the community is safe.
The agency asks anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
