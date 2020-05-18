FBI investigators say the terrorist that carried out the attack aboard NAS Pensacola in December had been sharing plans and tactics with Al-Qaeda for years.
Three Navy personnel were killed, eight other Americans wounded before the gunman was killed by Escambia County Sheriff's Deputies and NAS security officers.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said agents found evidence by cracking suspect Mohammed Alshamrani's phones.
Wray said new evidence shows Alshamrani had radicalized not after training here in the U.S., but at least as far back as 2015.
He says agents found the information after the FBI was able to access Alshamrani's cell phones
And Wray says Alshamrani had been connecting and associating with a number of dangerous Al-Qaeda operatives, also known as AQAP, ever since.
The FBI director said, "It shows that Alshamrani described a desire to learn about flying years ago, around the same time he talked about attending the Saudi Air Force Academy in order to carry out what he called a “special operation.” And he then pressed his plans forward, joining the Air Force and bringing his plot here to America."
Wray say investigators now know Alshamrani continued to associate with Al-Qaeda agents while living in Florida and that in the months before the attack, talked with them about his plans and tactics to assess how many people he could try to kill.
Wray said, "He made pocket-cam videos as he cased his classroom building. He wrote a final will, purporting to explain himself, and saved it in his phone—the exact same will that AQAP released two months later when they initially claimed responsibility. He wasn’t just coordinating with them about planning and tactics—he was helping the organization make the most it could out of his murders. "
And the FBI director said Alshamrani continued to confer with his associates right until the end, the very night before he started shooting.
