The FBI did not hold a news conference Monday to release new information on the NAS Pensacola shooting.
But FBI agents said they did meet with Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan to brief him on the investigation.
Morgan talked with FOX10 News about the role his deputies played in helping stop the shooter.
Morgan said, “With the exception of us providing information that we have, and there's quite a bit, our officers, with NAS Pensacola Police, negated that threat, so there's a lot of video from in cars, statements from officers, weapons, ballistics testing.”
The sheriff also gave an update on his two wounded sheriff”s deputies.
He said, “My two officers are out of the hospital. The one shot in the arm released that afternoon, another released today. He took an injury to the knee, may require more surgery. The others are NAS personnel. We forget the NAS Police were first on scene, at least two of their officers that got there first.”
Morgan did not release the names of his deputies at this point.
