WASHINGTON (WALA) -- The FBI said it wants information about people who are inciting violence at peaceful protests.
According to the FBI, instigators are exploiting peaceful protests being held after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The instigators are becoming violent, destroying property, and interfering with First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, the FBI said.
Anyone who has witnessed the violence is asked to contact the FBI with photos, videos, or any other information. Witnesses can call 800-225-5324 or visit fbi.gov/violence to make reports.
