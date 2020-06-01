ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Protesters set a vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.