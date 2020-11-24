PENSACOLA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Rame Thomas Baetens, 37, of New Port Richey, on one count of lewd and lascivious conduct on a person under 16 years of age, one count of online solicitation of a minor, four counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor and one count of illegal use of a two-way communications device, all felonies.
FDLE’s investigation began at the request of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, who had been contacted by the victim. FDLE agents learned that Baetens had inappropriately touched the minor victim, who he personally knew, on multiple occasions while on vacation in Pensacola. Baetens had also sent numerous sexually suggestive images and messages to the victimvia the Snapchat social media app.
Baetens was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail on $160,000 bond. The Office of the State Attorney, 1stJudicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.
For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
