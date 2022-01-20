PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a 40-year-old Pensacola man for use of a computer to solicit a minor, transmission of harmful material to a minor, possession of obscene material depicting child sexual abuse and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Escambia and Okaloosa county sheriff’s offices assisted with Scott Alexander Chappelear’s arrest, according to FDLE.

FDLE began its investigation in August 2021 when an undercover agent, posing as a 14-year-old girl, began communicating with Chappelear, who they said tried to coax the “child” into performing sexual acts and sent her adult pornography. Chappelear also agreed to meet the “minor.”

While executing a search warrant on Wednesday, agents found dozens of child sexual abuse material photos with some children as young as from 1 to 3 years of age.

Chappelear was booked into the Escambia County Jail where is being held without bond, according to jail records.