FDOT 'confident' Pensacola Bay Bridge will reopen any day now

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WALA) - The big question surrounding the Pensacola Bay Bridge - when will it reopen?

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) told FOX10 News Wednesday, it's confident the bridge connecting Pensacola to Gulf Breeze will reopen May 31 at the latest.

Any sooner, is all the better for businesses who've been waiting since Hurricane Sally damaged the bridge last September. Some businesses, including two Gulf Breeze fast food chains, closed down during the repairs, which have drug on for eight months.

For many, without the Pensacola Bay Bridge, their forced to take a 70 mile detour round trip.

"Well it's a joke going around town now, instead of the beginning of Gulf Breeze, we're the cul-de-sac now," owner of Lillo's Tuscan Grille, Steve Lillo said.

Lillo's restaurant, which sits at the foot of the bridge, has had to cut back its hours because of the closure.

"I tell my staff we're in survival mode, just like when Hurricane Ivan hit us," Lillo said.

And while FDOT says it's confident the bridge will reopen any day now, some business owners won't believe it until they see it.

"When we see it open, it'll be open, that's all I can say," Cindy Bevan, owner of Radical Rides in Pensacola Beach said. "Who knows, we hope it is."

FDOT says when the bridge does open again, there will still be delays.