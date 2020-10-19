A month remains to apply for federal disaster assistance related to Hurricane Sally, the Alabama governor's office says.
About a month after the federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally, over $100 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for survivors, according to the office.
The funds include grants from FEMA, the National Flood Insurance Program and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help with uninsured or underinsured losses.
“Alabamians, particularly in our coastal communities are still working to get back on their feet following the impacts from Hurricane Sally," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. "I remain grateful to the Trump Administration and the team at FEMA for helping provide this immediate relief for Alabamians. I encourage folks in the eligible counties to take advantage of any of this assistance as we work to recover from Hurricane Sally.”
FEMA disaster assistance can help you start on your road to recovery. Alabama homeowners, renters and businesses who had property damage or loss related to Hurricane Sally have one month left to register and apply for federal disaster assistance.
The deadline to register for assistance from FEMA and the SBA is Nov. 19.
“FEMA is here with our state and federal partners to help Alabama communities and survivors recover from the devastating storm and flooding,” said Allan Jarvis, federal coordinating officer for the Hurricane Sally disaster in Alabama. “Register for assistance if you have uninured disaster losses.”
Survivors should register even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but eligible homeowners and renters may be able to receive FEMA grants or SBA low interest loans for losses not covered by insurance to help pay for basic home repairs, temporary rental assistance and other needs such as replacing personal property.
Those in Baldwin, Escambia and Mobile counties have until Nov. 19 to apply for federal disaster help.
Register for assistance in one of three ways:
- Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov
- The FEMA app. Visit: fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.
- Call 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available. Toll-free numbers are open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight central time, 7 days a week. Multilingual operators are available.
Survivors who have questions about SBA low-interest disaster loans may contact the Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955 (TTY 800-877-8339), email at FOCEHELP@sba.gov or visit SBA’s website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov
