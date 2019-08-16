United States Attorney Lawrence Keefe, of the Northern District of Florida, announced Friday that a federal arrest warrant was executed on a Pensacola business owner for using interstate facilities for purposes of racketeering, money laundering conspiracy, and the harboring of illegal aliens for commercial advantage or private financial gain.
Officials say the three count criminal complaint alleges that 41-year-old David C. Williams of Pensacola was arrested in connection with his operation of multiple Asian massage parlors in Florida, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
Along with the arrest of Williams on these federal charges, over a dozen search warrants were executed at massage parlors linked to Williams in these three states. This included multiple federal search warrants in Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, and Gainesville, all of which are located in the Northern District of Florida. Over half a dozen seizure warrants were also executed on bank accounts linked to the allegations against Williams.
Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg is prosecuting the case following a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Gainesville Police Department, the Clearwater Police Department, the Florida State Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General for the State of Pennsylvania.
A detention hearing for Williams has been set for August 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.