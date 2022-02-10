MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer and the County Commission have been hit with a federal class-action lawsuit alleging “inhumane” conditions at the county jail.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Mobile, seeks to represent all inmates who have been or will be incarcerated at the Washington County Jail. It lists a dozen plaintiffs who have certain disabilities. It asks for a court order mandating corrective action, including better training for corrections deputies, reduction of overcrowding and physical improvements to the facility.

The suit alleges that the jail provides inadequate medical and dental care and fails to provide needed medication to inmates. It also alleges that the overcrowded lockup is generally unsanitary, unventilated and dangerous – and that inmates have no access to exercise or treatment and counseling programs.

“The conditions in that jail are so abhorrent that they violate the 14th and Eighth Amendment of the Constitution,” said Henry Brewster, one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers. “In other words, the conditions are intolerable. And even though we recognize that people need to be incarcerated and held in jails, they shouldn’t have to be subjected to inhumane conditions.”

Stringer denied the accusations. He acknowledged that the jail is overcrowded but said the Sheriff’s Office makes every effort to treat inmates fairly.

“No inmate is happy about being in jail … “It’s not he Hilton,” he said. “In my opinion, it’s as good as any jail around.”

Stringer said the jail does provide health care.

“We take them to the doctor every day,” he told FOX10 News. “We take them to the dentist whenever they need to go.”

The lawsuit alleges a callous disregard for inmate health and safety. It cites one instance in which the wife of inmate Justin Adams brought medication for his gastrointestinal reflux disease to jail staff but they refused to give it to him. One jailer told Adams, “I don’t care, I hope you die,” according to the suit.

The civil complaint alleges that another inmate, Cameron Adams, has an abscessed tooth causing great pain but has been denied ibuprofen or “any meaningful medical attention.”

Among the other allegations:

Inmates are allowed outdoors only on a limited basis and never more than once a week. From Nov. 21 to Dec. 17, no inmates were permitted outdoors.

Inmates in solitary confinement never are allowed out of their cell.

When the population exceeds the number of beds, inmates must put their mattresses on the tiny floor space in the dayrooms. The floor often is wet from leaking toilets.

There is no source of fresh air, causing coughing and headaches.

Shower walls and other areas are covered with mold and mildew several inches thick and several feet high.

Blankets provided to inmates are not laundered between users and are dirty and unsanitary.

There are no protocols for separating violent from nonviolent inmates or screening for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

“This is a jail that provides absolutely no care for folks for any of their medical needs,” Brewster said. “Their only solution is in the most extreme situations is to get them out of the jail or put them in the hands of their family.”

Brewster said he recognizes that many prisons and jails in Alabama are hamstrung by inadequate financial resources.

“I understand the situation,” he said. “But it is their responsibility, and the funding must be raised to at least bring these conditions up to constitutional requirements.”