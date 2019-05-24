MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Abortion providers are asking a federal judge to block an Alabama law that would ban most abortions in the state.
The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of Alabama abortion providers seeking to overturn the nation's most stringent abortion law.
The lawsuit says the Alabama law to criminalize abortion is clearly unconstitutional and would harm women by forcing them to continue pregnancies against their will.
The Alabama law would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison for the abortion provider. The only exception would be when the woman's health is at serious risk.
The law will take effect in November unless blocked by a judge.
