MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say a FedEx driver was robbed Saturday, December 5, at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Officials say officers responded to the 4600 block of Calhoun Road in reference to a robbery.
The driver stated that he was delivering a package for FedEx when two males approached him, pulled out a gun, took money from his wallet and fled.
