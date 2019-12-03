Feed one family one day for just five dollars

This holiday season, it takes less than you think to make a difference in your community.
Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is teaming up with dozens of Eastern Shore businesses to help feed local families in need.
Its called One Family One Day, and a donation of just five dollars at one of these participating businesses can provide a family of four breakfast, lunch and dinner for an entire day.
“Five dollars isn’t a lot to many families, but to many families who are struggling, when we turn that five dollars into a days worth of food. That’s huge, and its not junk food, its healthy food. Fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, staple items that fill your pantry,” said Deann Servos, Executive Director of Prodisee Pantry.
Participating businesses will have One Family One Day tip jars for you to donate directly to Prodisee Pantry, or you can add five dollars to your bill at the end of a meal.
Nearly 40 different restaurants and shops are joining in this campaign, which will run through the end of December.
The Fairhope Store, Panini Petes, Dragonfly Grill, Shrimp Basket, Pearl & Addies, Fish River Grills, Manci's, Guido's, Cousin Vinnys, Buster's Oven, Streets, Ed's Seafood Shed, Sunset Grill, Gene's Beans, Downtown Cigar, Page & Palette, Mary Ann's Deli, Bone & Barrel, Red & White, Wildflowers, Southern Gyp, Bouch's Premium Cigars, Accessories & More will be participating with more businesses signing up daily.
