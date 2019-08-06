FAIRHOPE, Ala (WALA) -- Fairhope Police are getting ready to start ticketing people who feed fowl on the city beach.
The city is hoping by not feeding the geese it will cut their population down.
People at the Fairhope Pier are not mincing words.
“This is the most asinine thing I’ve ever heard,” said Nancy Hanks, who lives in Fairhope.
The plan to stop the poop not winning a lot of support.
“Ducks are in a park,” Hanks said. “You take your grandchildren with bread and feed them, it’s what you do. It’s crazy that they have outlawed this.”
“These geese have been around forever and the people are going to feed the geese,” said Lee Hahn, who lives in Fairhope.
Starting September 16th, Fairhope Police will begin writing tickets to those who feed geese and other fowl.
Richard Johnson, Director of Public Works at the City of Fairhope said the ban is one way to reduce the geese population at the beach.
“We don’t want to send anyone to municipal court, we don’t want to collect fines, we just want to stop the feeding of the water fowl,” he said.
The city has already put up signs warning people about the ban.
The city said the bird’s poop may be one reason the water here sometimes tests high for bacteria.
“I don’t think we’re ever going to eliminate Canadian Geese from our public lands, but we need to make sure the population is not overloading the ecosystem that supports them,” Johnson said.
For those visiting the bay on Tuesday, a ban on feeding the birds just does not make sense.
“We’re the ones taking over where they live,” Hanks said. “How horrible of us to say we don’t want to get goose poop on our shoes so get rid of them.”
The fine will be up to $500 and up to 6 months in jail.
The city is also using lights to disturb the birds, they are planning to use a dog to scare them away and next year round some of them up and relocate them.
