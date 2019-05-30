BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - With no sign of our drought conditions slowing up in at least the next week, Baldwin County farmers are looking to Mother Nature for some relief, before some of their crops don't make it.
Primarily, corn and sweet potatoes are two crops that desperately need water, fourth generation farmer, Cody Rhodes said.
"With these high temperatures and this heat and dry weather, [corn] is having a hard time pollinating right now," Rhodes said. "And if you don't pollinate, I mean, you won't have a crop."
Rhodes, a farmer with Sirmon Farms, spoke to FOX10 News as he planted cotton seeds on a piece of land neighboring OWA in Foley. Cotton too, needs water to bloom out of the dirt.
"Right now, we need rain bad," Rhodes said. "Farming is pretty much to my knowledge, the only thing that solely relies on Mother Nature."
Some farms across the county use irrigation systems to water their plants in dry conditions, but not everyone has one - and that's where the trouble lies for corn crops. Rhodes, who graduated with an Agriculture degree from Auburn before returning to Baldwin County, says kernels won't form on corn without the plant pollinating - something it will do with rain.
For the past week in our area, heat indexes have reached more than 100 degrees in some places, with no major rain shower in the forecast for at least another week.
