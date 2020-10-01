FEMA opens second Baldwin mobile location outside Fairhope Satellite Courthouse

For Jaca McLaren and her husband, weathering the storm was the easy part.
"We had a tree fall down and hit our house. Electric lines, pulled some electricity off. We were without power for 10-12 days."
The couple was trapped in their home off County Road 3 for nearly a week.
We have a 900 foot driveway that was littered with down trees and poles and wires. Luckily some very wonderful volunteers came and chopped us out so we were free, we could leave. For five days we couldn't leave," said McLaren.
This morning, she wasn't wasting anymore time, first in line for FEMA assistance at the new mobile site at the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse.
She wasn't alone. Cathy Brown wasn't far behind, after Sally lifted her roof, leaving her with leaks her insurance won't cover.
"I have homeowners insurance, who says no way, so I looked up for the Alabama Underwriters, and I cant afford that kind of premium and that deductible. So I said ok, I go ahead and see if I can't get this done through FEMA," said Brown.
If you qualify for disaster assistance, FEMA can help you with grants for temporary housing, home repairs, or loans to cover uninsured property losses.
"You know when trees fall you don't have a choice. They go on your roof," said Brown.
It may not be an overnight process, but many say having someone to walk them through all their options in person makes a tough situation a little easier.
You can apply for FEMA disaster assistance in person in one of their mobile locations in Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia County, Alabama, online, or over the phone.
Locations are open from 8 am to 6 pm in Baldwin County outside the Foley and Fairhope Satellite Courthouses.
You will need pictures of damages, and a copy of your insurance claim if available before finishing the application process.
Make sure to have bank, social security, insurance, and household income information on hand to begin the process.
