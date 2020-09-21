MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- President Trump declared Hurricane Sally a major disaster and ordered federal aid to Baldwin, Escambia and Mobile Counties.
Congressman Bradley Byrne said, "The state submitted its application Friday evening along with Florida and it was approved Sunday morning and Florida's is yet to be approved, so we've really put the heat on to get this done. The FEMA administrator was here Sunday. He got the call while I was in the car with him. Couldn't have been any better because we went right into a meeting with local EMA officials."
FEMA asks that you first take pictures and make a list of all damaged or lost goods. Then, if you have it, you must first file a claim with your insurance company, and finally, you're ready to apply for FEMA's help whether it's by phone, on the FEMA app or online. To do it online, visit here.
You will have to give your Social Security number, annual household income, contact information, insurance details and bank account information so they can deposit any money you may get into your account.
FEMA's help can range from grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help you or your business recover from the disaster.
Cities and counties can also apply for help. Congressman Byrne said that money is key before, after and during a storm.
Byrne said, "We had over 300 water rescues tuesday night/wednesday morning. we had an enourmous amount of assests out there. THey were able to that because of the prestorm declaration that they weren't going to have to pay for that. That public assistance is how our local goverments have the resources they need to do the stuff or us that we can't do for ourselves."
A couple of other things to keep in mind, FEMA can't duplicate the help from your insurance company, but might help cover what insurance doesn't.
FEMA is only for your primary residence and not your second home.
