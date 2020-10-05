MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The FEMA and Alabama Emergency Management Agency registration centers opened after Hurricane Sally will be closing for at least four days as the area faces a threat from another storm.
Hurricane Delta is predicted to hit the Gulf Coast.
The follow FEMA and AEMA Mobile Registration Intake Centers are affected:
Baldwin County
- FAIRHOPE -- Operated by the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA). 1100 Fairhope Ave. Closes at 6 p.m. MONDAY, OCT. 5. Re-opening to be determined.
- FOLEY -- Foley Satellite Courthouse, 201 E. Section Ave., closes at 6 p.m. Oct. 7. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
- ROBERTSDALE -- Central Annex, 22251 Palmer St., closes at 6 p.m. Oct. 7. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
Escambia County
- ATMORE – Atmore City Hall Complex, 201 E. Louisville Ave., closes at 6 p.m. Oct. 7. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
Mobile County
- BAYOU LA BATRE –12745 Padgett Switch Rd. is closed. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
Survivors can still register with FEMA and apply for federal assistance:
- Online at www.disasterassistance.gov;
- By downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet, or
- By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Helpline operators are also available to answer questions about applications already submitted.
For the latest information on Hurricane Sally, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4563
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.