MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FEMA’s Mobile Registration Intake Centers will reopen on Monday, October 12. Officials say they had been suspended in anticipation of Hurricane Delta.
Locations and times of the centers in below:
Mobile Registration Intake Centers to Reopen on Columbus Day
Who: Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
What: Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs) will reopen on Monday, Oct. 12, Columbus Day.
Why: The centers are a convenient registration option available to Hurricane Sally survivors for those without internet access or telephones.
Hours: From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central Time.
Where:
• Theodore Oaks Shopping Center in Mobile County, 5808 U.S. Hwy. 90 west, Theodore; open Monday, Oct. 12 through Wednesday, Oct. 14.
• Grand Bay in Mobile County, 11610 U.S. Hwy 90, Grand Bay; open Monday, Oct. 12 through Wednesday, Oct. 14.
• Foley Satellite Courthouse in Baldwin County, 201 East Section Ave. Foley; open Monday Oct. 12 through Thursday, Oct 15.
Survivors can still register with FEMA to apply for federal assistance, check the status of their application, ask questions and get information in several ways:
• Online at www.disasterassistance.gov;
• By downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet, or
• By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Helpline operators are available to answer questions about applications already submitted.
For the latest information on Hurricane Sally, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4563
