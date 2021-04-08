FEMA has announced it will reimburse costs for those struggling to pay funeral and burial expenses if the deceased died due to COVID-19.
The agency plans to cover up to $9,000 per funeral that happened after Jan. 20, 2020.
Applications for funeral relief will begin next week. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or U.S., but the deceased does not need to be.
