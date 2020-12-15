MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said two people were shot at Azalea Pointe Apartments Tuesday night.
One of the victims, a female, was killed. The other victim, a male, was shot in the leg and taken to University Hospital for treatment.
Officers were called to the complex on Azalea Road around 7:45 p.m.
At the scene, FOX10 News spotted a vehicle in the parking lot with bullet holes and windows shot out.
MPD homicide detectives are at the scene taking photographs and interviewing witnesses.
No other details have been released by investigators.
