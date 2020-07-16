Shortly before midnight July 12, Alabama Law Enforcement troopers responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.
They say a female subject was found dead along Alabama 10, about five miles east of Butler, after apparently being struck by a motor vehicle.
The victim, identified as 57-year-old Loretta Jones Elkins of Laurel, Miss., was transported to ALDFS for identification and autopsy.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate. Anyone with any information about this crash is encouraged to call ALEA Troopers at 251-275-3249.
