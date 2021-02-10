OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the Lovejoy Road area near Fort Walton Beach around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The OCSO says multiple people reported hearing numerous gunshots in the area of Marler Street and Shirley Drive.

Deputies and a Fort Walton Beach Police Department officer who arrived on the scene found a deceased female victim in the roadway near that intersection.

Deputies also found multiple vehicles and several homes had been hit by gunfire.

The investigation continues and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to please the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or the P3 Tips Mobile application.