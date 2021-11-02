A number of recent arrests in Baldwin County related to the deadly narcotic, fentanyl have law enforcement concerned. There have been six arrests just in the last few weeks where investigators said the suspects had enough on them to be charged with drug trafficking.

Captain over Baldwin County Investigations Command, Clint Cadenhead said it’s an alarming trend and is directly tied to heroin use because many dealers use it to cut their heroin before it’s sold.

“The issue is that the people who are using these drugs, they really don’t know what they’re getting. They may be getting one particular amount of heroin from one dealer and then they go to another dealer and get more fentanyl that heroin and that’s kind of what we see,” Cadenhead explained. “You know, people…they’re overdosing because they can’t…they’re not used to this amount or they’re not used to fentanyl at all. That type of thing.”

Fentanyl is a powerful narcotic used for pain management and is now being illegally manufactured in Mexico by drug cartels. It’s cheap and readily available. Investigators said unsuspecting heroin users can pay a heavy price. As an example of how dangerous fentanyl is, Cadenhead held up a glass vial with not even enough salt grains in it to season one french-fry.

“I put salt in this container here and roughly, that amount of fentanyl could potentially kill someone and that’s a big deal and that’s scary to me,” Cadenhead said.

Fentanyl is so dangerous that possessing just one gram of it is enough product to be charged with drug trafficking. Just in the last few weeks, a half dozen arrests have been made where trafficking charges were brought, and others arrests where the drug was present. Cadenhead said while the drug has been on the department’s radar for some time, they’re now being more proactive in the search for it.

“I would attribute it to a little bit more of aggressive enforcement actions that’s being taken by the drug task force.”

According to jail records, this latest suspect to be charged with trafficking fentanyl is a homeless man, Bryan Mack, Jr. who was booked Tuesday morning, October 2, 2021. The day before, two women, Jese Rene Shotlander from Spanish Fort and Suzanne Birnstiel from Elberta were also charged with trafficking what’s suspected to be fentanyl.

Two other recent cases drew more attention though. In August, Alexis Biron and Robert Demarest were stopped in a reported stolen car and found to be in possession of both meth and fentanyl. A responding deputy became exposed.

“It pretty much put him on the ground and luckily, there was another officer that was on the scene that was able to administer Narcan to him and get him back and get him to the hospital,” Cadenhead said.

In October, Christopher Howard was found in possession of fentanyl, passed out behind the wheel of his car. He also had to be given effect-reversing agent, Narcan to bring him about.

Baldwin County Deputy Sheriffs encounter fentanyl so often, each carries a Narcan dose in their patrol unit and is trained in its use in case of exposure to themselves or others.