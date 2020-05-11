When you walk into Government Plaza in the near future, you're going to have to walk past something else beside security checkpoints.
It's all because the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mobile County officials say they are getting "no touch" thermal imaging thermometers to check for fevers.
County officials announced details Monday morning at the Mobile County Commission meeting.
County environmental services director Eddie Kerr says the county has ordered thermal camera systems to be set up at the three entrances,
The cameras will read facial temperatures, and they hope to have those in place by the time jury trials resume.
Kerr and County Commissioner Connie Hudson talked about how they would be used.
Hudson asked, "So, anyone entering the building would be required to pass before the thermal camera?"
Kerr, said, "Right. Yeah, and it does multiple people at one time, I believe. And it is a combination of thermal camera and software that helps identify who those persons would be."
And Kerr said it reads from the face.
Kerr says the cost would be bid out, but all three systems are expected to cost a total of $45,000.
He says they would be reimbursable items if they are able to get federal money.
Kerr also told commissioners that Governor Kay Ivey's order still prohibits access to playground equipment and team sports that cannot maintain social distancing, or that use shared equipment.
He said that could be a factor for the commissioners to consider in deciding how parks reopen.
