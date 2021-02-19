PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- A woman who was the passenger inside a vehicle that crashed into an automobile dealership in Pensacola is charged with battery, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
This happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday at Bob Tyler Toyota on Pensacola Boulevard.
The FHP says Deonshae Octavia Greene, 22, of Pensacola, was a passenger inside a car when she began choking the driver. The car crashed into a parked vehicle for sale on the dealership lot and then into the Certified Pre-owned building.
Authorities have not identified the driver, who they say suffered minor injuries in the collision.
Escambia County Jail records show Greene is being held in lieu of $1,000 bond.
