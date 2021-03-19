In Florida, a Fort Walton Beach teenager is in critical condition after a dirt bike accident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

This happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The FHP says a dirt bike driven by a 14-year-old boy was traveling east on King Street Northwest east of Sims Street. The bike crashed into a brick wall at the dead end of the street, according to the highway patrol.

The boy was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for his injuries.

The FHP says he was not wearing a helmet or other protective riding gear.