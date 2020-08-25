What a difference a week makes, at least at this point, in terms of COVID-19 cases in Mobile County.
Tuesday morning's report from the Mobile County Health Department said there were 35 new cases reported Monday.
That is up from 27 in Monday's report, but still in the double digits.
This is the fifth straight day of case reports in the double digits.
Another encouraging sign: no deaths were reported.
The total number deaths stands at 252.
And the number of people currently hospitalized is down three, standing at 139.
Health department officials say numbers show people under 25 make up about 23 percent of the cases, but not a large number of hospitalizations.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, "We still have just around two percent of the people hospitalized under the age of 25, so that's excellent news. Within that 0 to 24 age group, we have only 35 total that we know of that have been hospitalized, so that's good news."
The largest percentage of hospitalizations, almost 50 percent, are among people 65 and over.
