Public Safety Director James Barber said a fight between two individuals led to the Friday night shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium where 10 people were injured.
Nine people, mostly teenagers, were shot and one individual suffered a seizure according to first responders.
According to Barber, the alleged shooter, 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell was friends with one of the individuals involved in the fight.
Barber said the two individuals were fighting prior to the shooting. He said during that time, Parnell pulled out a gun and the fight ended.
Six to seven minutes later, the two individuals started fighting again and this is when Parnell pulled the gun again and started firing shots in their direction, Barber said during the pre-council meeting Tuesday morning.
Officials say they are still looking at the possibility of a second shooter however, so far no video taped evidence is showing that.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson confirmed that Mobile County School Superintendent Chresal Treadgill is expected to release a new security plan tomorrow during a news conference.
According to the mayor, it will be a comprehensive plan and protocols will be sent to visiting teams so they will know what to expect.
