MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It is the final season for the Mobile BayBears in the Port City, now the countdown is on until that final pitch.
FOX10 News is working to get answers on what is next for Hank Aaron Stadium.
The City of Mobile said nothing has been finalized yet. They said investors have already reached out with ideas, but it is unclear if that means demolition.
After Monday’s game, there are just 14 more times fans will walk through the gates to cheer on the team and players.
Starting next year, the BayBears become the Rocket City Trash Pandas and will play in the Huntsville area.
“They're going to move on, we're going to move on and I’m real optimistic what we can use this facility for going forward,” said Danny Corte, Executive Director of the Mobile Sports Authority.
Fans are upset that the team is getting ready to leave.
“We started coming a few years ago and we've been coming more and more,” said Earnest Collins. “We knew this was the last season. We wanted to come to as many games as we could.”
“It's great to have a minor league team in Mobile and we're certainly going to miss them,” said Adam Keeton.
For the last 22 years, the BayBears have called Mobile home.
Corte hopes the field and stadium stay.
“I would like to see this stay a baseball stadium because there are so many baseball tournaments out there,” he said. “High school, college, those kinds of events.”
At Monday’s game, the sheer number of green seats a sign of the struggle in Mobile, but for fans losing the team is unfortunate.
“Definitely should keep the stadium and hopefully they can recruit another minor league team, but certainly have tournaments here,” Keeton said.
“I think because it's named after Hank Aaron we ought to keep it,” Collins said.
The final game at the Hank Aaron Stadium is Monday, September 2nd at noon.
