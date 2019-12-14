The last of the eight personnel injured during the active shooter incident on board Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Dec. 6, 2019, has been discharged from the hospital.
Naval Air Station Pensacola remains open for current DoD ID card holders only. The Museum and Lighthouse are only open to current DoD ID card holders. Please continue to monitor our social media sites for updates. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Assistance is available at the Fleet and Family Service Center (FFSC). FFSC will have counselors there to support witnesses, friends, family and base residents. They can be contacted at (850) 452-5990.
