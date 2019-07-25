MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX10 News has confirmed with Stirling Properties that it has withdrawn its interest in re-purposing the Mobile Civic Center.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced earlier this month that Stirling and The Cordish Companies had been selected as finalists for the proposed project.
Stimpson's administration issued the following statement early Thursday afternoon:
“The Civic Center represents a major development opportunity and our goal is to find a world-class partner who can deliver a winning plan for our citizens. We appreciate Stirling’s interest in Mobile and we are disappointed they chose to withdraw. While we cannot compel companies to compete, we are committed to an open and fair competition. The process will continue and we remain confident that we will find a winning bidder who shares our bold vision for this transformational project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.