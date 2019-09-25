MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The Alabama Forestry Commission upgraded a statewide advisory to a fire alert on Wednesday.
Foresters and firefighters are worried conditions are ripe for wildfires.
“We're setting up for another severe fire situation in the fall,” said Benji Elmore with the Alabama Forestry Commission.
The new warning because the state is bone dry.
“It allows us to have better control over who is burning out there by us being able to refuse burn permits to someone who we're not sure that they're able to control the fire,” Elmore said.
In just the last week, state firefighters have responded to nearly 200 different fires across the state. Those blazes burned more than 2,500 acres. This new alert the last step before a complete burn ban.
“We're experiencing the same conditions, close to the same conditions of what we were experiencing back in 2016,” Elmore said.
Northern Alabama is fairing worse than our area.
The state said anyone who burns without a permit could face some legal problems. Specifically, fines and a misdemeanor.
The issues are not just here, the state said fire conditions are serious in the Florida panhandle as well.
“The potential here is off the charts,” Elmore said. “We could experience some very severe fires if people are careless or malicious.”
What makes matters worse, some of the fires that firefighters have responded to recently are believed to have been intentionally set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.